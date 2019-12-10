A West Valley woman accused of striking a retail employee with a car and leading police on a high speed chase through Sardine Canyon pleaded guilty to multiple felonies on Tuesday.
Brittney Lee Franklin pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and failure to stop at the command of police, retail theft and possession of a controlled substance, all of which are third-degree felonies. The guilty pleas were part of a deal that dropped seven other felony charges and four misdemeanors.
On Aug. 14, Franklin and co-defendant Breaisa Montano were alleged to have robbed Al’s Sporting Goods and Victoria’s Secret in Logan. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Montano fled Al’s Sporting Goods with stolen items and placed the items into a car operated by Franklin. An employee of Al’s pursued Montano into the parking lot when Franklin allegedly struck the employee with the car, carrying him on the hood of the vehicle for at least 30 feet.
In a statement of fact to the court, Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar said the car was at one point stopped at a construction bottleneck. Officers deployed a stun gun through the vehicle window, yet Franklin continued to evade law enforcement.
After a high-speed chase through Sardine Canyon, the vehicle was spiked by Utah Highway Patrol. Montano fled on foot, while Franklin was arrested in Brigham City.
Franklin could face life in prison for the first-degree felony.
Franklin is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28, and Montano is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16.