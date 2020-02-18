A woman accused of robbing multiple department stores, striking a man with a car and leading police on a high-speed chase through Sardine Canyon was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.
Brittney Lee Franklin, 36, was sentenced to 1 to 15 years for aggravated robbery and zero to five years for three other third-degree felonies. Judge Brian Cannell ordered the sentences to run concurrently and reduced the first-degree aggravated robbery to a second-degree felony. Franklin also was ordered to pay $600 in restitution.
Defense attorney Ryan Holdaway told the court Franklin was high on methamphetamine during the robbery and didn’t remember the incident. He said Franklin didn’t intend to hit the store employee with the car but wanted to protect the co-defendant in the case. According to Holdaway, a turbulent childhood — marked by violence and drug use — led Franklin to believe methamphetamine use was a normal part of life. He said Franklin was remorseful for her actions and requested the court sentence her to an inpatient substance abuse treatment center.
Franklin asked the court for the opportunity to change her life.
“I’m really sorry about everything that happened,” Franklin said to the court. “Obviously, I need severe help with my addiction.”
Cache County prosecutor Barbara Lachmar told the court that Franklin’s family situation, her employment history and several issues with prior probations should bar any inpatient treatment. Lachmar suggested Franklin enter an inpatient treatment facility after a much needed “time out” in prison, where she could take advantage of prison programs.
“Ms. Franklin has a lot to overcome,” Lachmar said. “Prison isn’t always just a punishment.”
On Aug. 14, co-defendant Breaisa Marie Montano fled from Al’s Sporting Goods with stolen items. According to Holdaway, Montano threw the stolen items into a car operated by Franklin, then fled on foot to avoid being apprehended by an Al’s employee. Franklin then struck an employee with the car. A probable cause affidavit states the employee was carried on the hood of the vehicle for 30 to 50 feet. Franklin and Montano then led police on a high-speed chase through Sardine Canyon.
After the car was spiked by Utah Highway Patrol, Franklin was taken into custody in Brigham City, while Montano evaded police on foot. Additional items allegedly stolen from several stores were found in the car with security devices attached.
Montano was sentenced to probation in December so she could receive trauma and substance abuse treatment.