Utah State University was awarded $2.5 million to fund the Utah Earthquake Engineering Center — a facility aimed at preparing the Beehive State for substantial tremors.
According to a news release issued nearly three years to the day of Utah’s last major earthquake, the center is intended to provide “Utah-specific seismic safety solutions.”
“Utah is long overdue for a damaging earthquake,” said Brady Cox, a professor of civil engineering at USU who’s been working in earthquake engineering since 1999, in the release. “As we continue to grow in population and build homes, roads, bridges, buildings and utilities, we need to make sure our infrastructure is designed and constructed to withstand earthquakes with the overarching goal of minimizing deaths, dollars and downtime.”
In an interview with The Herald Journal, Cox said the funds provided by the Utah legislature will help differentiate the center with more specialized equipment including large “shake tables.” Cox said the tables recreate recorded earthquake motions for testing on scaled buildings and bridges along with other “non-structural components” like HVAC or utility systems.
“We try to pick earthquake records that have been recorded on similar ground conditions to the structure we’re building,” Cox said, explaining the resonant frequencies of the ground are similar to those of musical instruments. “All of the different ground conditions that we build our structures on, they resonate and they play notes. So when the earthquake shakes the ground, it’s like you plucking a string on a guitar.”
Cox said Utah was “the most seismically hazardous state in the county that didn’t have a dedicated earthquake engineering research center” — something he’d learned after years working in the engineering field. According to the release, one of the first issues the center intends to address is the large quantity of at-risk infrastructure in the state.
According to Cox, Utah has around 150,000 unreinforced masonry structures — a number over five times greater than the entire state of California. According to Cox, such a structure is “the worst possible building you could be in during an earthquake.”
“They are the predominate killers of people in earthquakes. And so we have a huge number in the state of Utah and we need to retrofit those buildings or replace them — tear them down and completely rebuild,” Cox said. “We have schools that are unreinforced masonry structures where children are going every day. We have to work on those things.”
In 2022, seven Cache County School District buildings were identified in a study that inventoried potentially vulnerable buildings across the state, though district officials said seismic concerns at one of the locations had already been addressed. At the time, spokesperson Tim Smith said the other schools would be reevaluated.
According to Cox, some older buildings at USU are also vulnerable to earthquake damage.
“We have some buildings on campus that are old and would fit in that classification of unreinforced masonry structures, and we have some newer buildings that are built to very high seismic design standards,” Cox said.
Cox spoke to two major faults in Cache Valley: the West Cache Fault Zone and the East Cache Fault Zone. The zone to the west runs along the Wellsville Mountains and was responsible for a swarm of minor earthquakes felt by many Cache Valley locals earlier this year. The zone to the east, Cox said, runs essentially along the Bonneville Shoreline Trail — roughly a half-mile from USU’s Logan campus.
“That fault can produce earthquakes up to magnitude seven or greater. And basically, you know, Utah State University sits almost right on top of it,” Cox said. “Oh, man. The thought of being one kilometer, less than a mile away, from a magnitude seven earthquake fault rupture is just scary to me. And yet, I live right there on the bench.”
According to Cox, studies indicate a large earthquake in Utah could kill 2,500 people and render 84,000 households irreparably damaged. What’s more, Cox said 330,000 houses could be without water for nearly three months. Such an event could cause billions in damage, Cox said.
In his travels doing “earthquake reconnaissance” all over the globe, Cox said he’d seen the aftermath of “big, devastating” quakes and it’s not something anyone wants to see in their community.
“It is bleak,” Cox said. “It is scary.”
And with lengthy periods of dormancy, Cox said it’s easy for people to ignore the destruction of serious earthquakes and get lost in quotidian life.
“And that’s why we want to start this earthquake engineering center to help keep the focus on engineering our built environment,” Cox said, while ensuring that “we don’t let these things go, that we don’t let them slip, that we make changes and that we get ready.”
