Magna earthquake

The 2020 Magna earthquake was a wakeup call for Utah. This minor seismic event caused $600 million in damage and exposed vulnerabilities across the state.

 Image courtesy Salt Lake Tribune/Trent Nelson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Utah State University was awarded $2.5 million to fund the Utah Earthquake Engineering Center — a facility aimed at preparing the Beehive State for substantial tremors.

According to a news release issued nearly three years to the day of Utah’s last major earthquake, the center is intended to provide “Utah-specific seismic safety solutions.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.