Cache Valley has felt Mother Nature stir over the past several days.
Another earthquake was reported on Monday – after quakes in Benson earlier that morning – this one that night near Hyde Park. And another quake was reported on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Tuesday morning chat with Katherine Whidden, research scientist with the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, Cache Valley has experienced seven earthquakes in the past three days, each ranging in magnitude from 1.9 to 2.9.
The 3.2 magnitude quake near Hyde Park a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday, makes eight. But additional ones have since been reported near Amalga.
“Not too big, but there have been a few of them and not in an area that we normally have them,” Whidden said.
She said the quakes were not aftershocks – smaller quakes following a large one – but rather separate rumblings, each with the relative same magnitude and all related to the Wasatch fault system.
“It might be a swarm rather than a main-shock aftershock sequence,” she said, “but certainly all related.”
Whidden said this doesn’t mean there are more earthquakes in the region than normal – small quakes happen all the time, she said – but because they have hit areas where there’s more people as of late, it has generated some discussion.
The Herlad Journal previously reported about a tremor that happened Monday morning near Benson.
According to the US Geological Survey, that quake was reported at 6:37 a.m. at a magnitude of 2.6, with the hypocenter about a mile and a half below the Earth’s surface.
USGS’s website states an earthquake of this magnitude is not widely felt and unlikely to cause damage.
Whidden said no damage was reported in the tremor that happened Monday night as well. No damage was reported on Tuesday afternoon.
As for the frequency of the recent quakes, Dr. Tony Lowry, associate professor of geophysics and geodynamics at Utah State University, gave some insight:
“The concern would be higher if they were occurring nearer one of the main faults, in this case the West Cache fault,” he said in a text to the newspaper. “But at the location of Benson, the main fault would be more like six miles deep.
“There’s always some uncertainty with locating depth of an earthquake, but in this case it’s more likely there’s some rejiggering of shallow stress by groundwater or some other phenomenon than a building up of movement to a large event (which would be the concern).”
Dr. Susanne Jänecke, a professor in the geosciences department at Utah State University, said the closer to the surface a quake's epicenter is, the more it will be felt. She said the recent quakes increase the risk only slightly of a major event happening and noted that now is a good time to review earthquake preparedness.
“It is a good opportunity to make sure you are prepared and know what to do in case of a future earthquake. A major earthquake could come at any time,” she said Tuesday afternoon.
She called the quakes near Benson the “Benson swarm,” which “could be a precursor – a very slight increase in the near future – of a larger event occurring. Usually, swarms do not precede a major event; but of course, there are exceptions. Basically, at any time there could be a major earthquake here. We don’t know when that will be, but maybe we’ll want to be a little more vigilant.”
Jänecke said it’s a good idea to study up on earthquake preparedness, including making plans and shifting items in the home so they are better protected in the event of earth rumblings.
“Where would you take cover if shaking were to begin?” she said, explaining the recent quakes are causing some people to "take notice. … We always need to be prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.