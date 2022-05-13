On Thursday morning, sixth graders from Mount Logan Middle School looked with amazement at the brand-new Art in Transit bus displaying their artwork.
“That's my mom!” Olivia Ortiz said to her group of friends, pointing to the side of the bus.
This year marks the 10th year Art in Transit has decorated the Cache Valley Transit District Buses with artwork made by students in the valley. Students worked within the project's theme, "People Who Give Me Courage,” and many students chose to do portraits of women as the previous year's theme was women's suffrage.
Ortiz said she chose to paint her mother who has made a big difference in her life.
“I was excited to make something and to show it to the public,” Ortiz said. “Especially someone like my mom, because she is really special to me. Now everyone gets to see the beauty that is my mother.”
In the spring of 2021, the watercolor portraits now displayed on the bus were completed by fifth graders from Wilson Elementary. They also created personalized block prints with bright repeating patterns that are displayed with the paintings on the bus. This artwork was turned into bus placards for the interior of the bus, as well as an exterior wrap.
River Heights and Lewiston Elementary first graders also contributed art to the inside and outside of the bus with self-portraits.
Aurora Villa, who started the Art in Transit program in 2011, said the purpose of this project is to bring artwork made by children into public spaces.
“I really wanted to empower children, bring confidence to children and just bring art into our community,” Villa said.
Normally, Art in Transit features the work of a high school student whose art won a particular Art in Transit competition. This year, Villa said they wanted to showcase the art of some of the valley's younger students.
Cecelia Obrian, one of the contributing student artists, chose to do a portrait of Valentina Tereshkova — the first woman to go to space.
"She really inspires me,” Obrian said.
Another artist, Maura Harris, painted a portrait of her father because he has taught her everything she has wanted to learn.
“He taught me how to channel my fear into excitement especially during dirt biking, which is what we love to do together,” Harris said. “He's also the person that's inspired me the most ever in my life.”
Wilson Elementary art teacher Sheree Given said publicly displaying a child's art is empowering.
“It’s giving it purpose,” Given said. “That purpose then filters into all these other things into their lives.”