The Robert A. Adams Equine-Human Science Arena is now officially open following a ribbon cutting ceremony at the near-complete facility located at Utah State University’s animal science farm off Highway 89 in Wellsville.
The arena will primarily be used for equine assisted therapy, a burgeoning field where patients ride, groom and otherwise interact and care for horses as a way of addressing therapeutic needs by building trust between patient and animal. Within that field, USU’s program focuses on specific treatment for veterans.
“We take all kinds of people but we’ve got a good, strong relationship with the Veterans Administration, and they’ve been good to send people that are in need — and we’ve done some exceptional things with these people to change their lives,” Val Potter, special assistant to the Extension vice president, told The Herald Journal. “This will help lives, this will save lives.”
Equine-Human Science Director Judy Smith said the arena and its focus on the unique “dynamic of the human-equine bond” will be essential in both veterans’ recoveries and students’ educations.
“This is so much more than a horse arena, for the men, women and children we serve, this arena becomes a sanctuary, a refuge from the sometimes-harsh realities of their daily lives,” Smith said. “And for our students who are seeking to become professionals in our field, this space represents a safe, encouraging and inclusive learning environment.”
Smith said one of the key ways working with horses can help in dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and other struggles is by offering hope — and she thanked those who’ve supported the program for helping build “a legacy of hope.”
The arena is the newest building in the Animal, Dairy, and Veterinary Sciences South Farm Complex, a collection of buildings focused on facilitating the education of students of certain specialities under the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences.
Notably, the complex already has an arena, but Potter, who acted as project manager for the building’s construction, said the program’s need for the new space was two-fold. For one, the first arena was already serving many uses, limiting availability. Two — and perhaps much more relevant to the program’s ideal clientele — a new and less frequently booked building would mean a quieter environment for those seeking treatment.
The approximately 29,000 sq. ft. structure is big enough to accommodate dressage competitions, Potter said, and may be used for a number of other purposes — but its primary function is to train students and aid veterans through equine therapy.
The Equine-Human Science program is fairly new at USU, but it and the arena have some passionate backing, garnering $1.1 million in donations for the building’s completion, out of a $1.8 million total price tag.
“About two-thirds of the cost of this building was paid for by private donors, and that’s an important thing,” Potter said, referencing potential criticisms of excessive university building. “The majority was paid for by people that are involved in rehabilitation. They care about VA, they care about rehab, they care about horses and we build because we’ve got the use for it, there’s plenty of things to do to keep this occupied at all times.”
The building was named for Robert Adams, a veteran and USU alumnus who USU Extension Vice President Ken White credited as one of the major driving forces supporting the equine assisted therapy program at the university.
Adams was one of the “leading cheerleaders to be able to make this happen and have a broad impact on veterans throughout Utah,” White said. “And so we’ll be forever grateful for Bob’s efforts.”
Spencer Adams, speaking on the legacy of his father, asked four rows of Robert Adams’ relatives to stand up during the ceremony.
“We love this man with all our heart. He bestowed upon our family a sense of self-assurance and confidence, and he did it through a love of horsemanship and the western range in general.”
“Everything he did was in service to others,” Adams said later in the ceremony. “And it wasn’t only to his fellow man, but also an animal he dearly loved: the horse.”