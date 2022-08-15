horse arena

Spencer Adams speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Robert A. Adams Equine-Human Science Arena on Monday in Wellsville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The Robert A. Adams Equine-Human Science Arena is now officially open following a ribbon cutting ceremony at the near-complete facility located at Utah State University’s animal science farm off Highway 89 in Wellsville.

The arena will primarily be used for equine assisted therapy, a burgeoning field where patients ride, groom and otherwise interact and care for horses as a way of addressing therapeutic needs by building trust between patient and animal. Within that field, USU’s program focuses on specific treatment for veterans.

