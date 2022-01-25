The Cache County School District has decided to shorten elementary and secondary school days in order to better assist absentee students and staff.
In a letter addressed to employees and parents on Tuesday afternoon, absentee rates were listed as 9-17% for elementary schools and 19-31% for secondary schools.
Schools' start and end times will be adjusted to the following starting Jan. 31:
— Morning preschool: 9:05 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.
— Afternoon preschool: 12:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
— Morning kindergarten: 9:05 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.
— Afternoon kindergarten: 12:05 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
— Elementary schools: 9:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
— Middle and high school: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
School district spokesperson Tim Smith told The Herald Journal the schedule change will likely remain in place until the end of the district's second trimester, concluding in late February.
Smith, who sent the letter, informed parents that COVID-19, colds, flu and RSV cases have increased, which has led to more absences for the student body and staff.
“Our priority is to keep our schools open as we know that students learn better in-person than online,” he stated.
The additional time will be used for teachers to prepare and help absent students catch up on school work.
In addition, K-8 after-school activities will begin 45 minutes earlier and will end at the same time. Extracurricular activities will also be adjusted and all information needed will be provided via advisors and coaches.
“We recognize this will be a hardship for some families as they adjust schedules, but we hope parents will be understanding as we continue to provide the best educational experience we can for your children,” Smith wrote.
In his interview with the newspaper, Smith described COVID as "raging" in schools but said infection numbers have been very hard to track since they are derived from multiple sources and many cases now are going unreported.
"We do our darnedest to collect the best data we can locally, but there are so many people not even getting tested right now that are ill because of the governor's press conference indicating students shouldn't test, they should just stay home," Smith said.
Amid this uncertainty has been fluctuating state rules for moving to online learning, which Smith described as a "moving target."
"That's why we've elected to do everything we can to stay in school right now," he said.