How much damage can a ping pong ball wreak, if it is traveling at the speed of sound? How high will a 55-gallon metal drum jump, when it implodes under atmospheric pressure? With AC power, are lights constantly illuminated when they are turned on? Can sound really break glass? How does a balloon pop, when over-inflated?
Inquiring minds of all ages are invited to learn answers to these questions and more at the Utah State University Department of Physics’ 13th annual November Demo Show.
“Physics in S-l-o-w Motion” is the theme for the event, which is available online beginning 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
“It’s time again to kick off Thanksgiving week with our popular annual tradition,” said James Coburn, physics teaching laboratory supervisor and show coordinator. “Though we can’t meet in person this year, we’re still getting together virtually — made possible by physics, by the way — to enjoy exciting, non-stop STEM learning fun.”
Physics? Fun?
“Absolutely,” Coburn said. “Unfortunately, many are intimidated by physics study. But it shouldn’t be that way — learning about science is something everyone can enjoy.”
Coburn says he was inspired to create the November Demo Show, now a Cache Valley favorite, by England’s Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, which have been a popular British tradition since 1825.