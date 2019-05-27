Utah State University's Intermountain Herbarium will once again host the annual Richard J. Shaw Memorial Wildflower Walk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, and all wildflower enthusiasts are invited to attend. The walk is in the hills of North Logan's Green Canyon and is free of charge.
Michael Piep, an Intermountain Herbarium botanist, will be leading the walk as he discusses the flowers and plants along the path.
The annual walk honors the memory of Shaw, an Aggie alumnus who served on USU’s faculty from 1957 to 1987. He also served as the herbarium’s director from 1984-87 and authored "Utah Wildflowers: A Field Guide to the Northern and Central Mountains and Valleys." Shaw, who conducted wildflower walks following his retirement from USU, enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors and knowledge of local flora with others.
The walk will last about 90 minutes and be conducted at a leisurely pace. Participants have been urged to bring water and comfortable walking footwear.
Individuals interested on the walk can gather at the Green Canyon trailhead parking area at 1900 North.