Artoberfest is making its fifth appearance at Utah State University bringing art showcases, vendors, and a lineup of student performances from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
“The Quad will be filled with art students and artists from all different colleges on campus,” said Nathan Scott, the Caine College of the Arts senator. “I really want this festival to help expose the immense talent of the students I represent.”
Performances will range from a vocal jazz quartet, a live band and the USU Opera Theater’s preview of future productions. Lining the perimeter of the festival, art students will showcase their art and will have opportunities to sell their work.
“This is a great opportunity for students and visitors to branch out and build connections that will carry on even after graduation,” Scott said.
Attendance over the past couple years has fluctuated, and Scott said he hopes the weather will hold out long enough for this year to bring large crowds.