A local high school Asian Student Association and the nonprofit Student 2 Student joined together on Sept. 18 to raise money for Afghan female students. Community members donated money and purchased products, bringing the total to a little over $200.
Camie Yuan, a senior at Logan High and president of ASA, created both ASA and Student 2 Student, which is a nonprofit that connects students struggling with mental health with trained peers to offer support. In ASA, students learn about different Asian cultures through food, media and traditions. Yuan hoped the association would bring awareness to the Asian communities in Cache Valley.
When Yuan read an article about what was occurring in Afghanistan, she was surprised to see what was happening in such a short period of time. Her friends were unaware of the events taking place, which encouraged her to start a service project and bring awareness to the matter.
“I was in shock about what was occurring after the Taliban took over," she said. "Women were being forced back into seclusion and there was this robotics team that had to flee to Mexico to escape persecution. I was thinking about how awful this is and that’s what prompted me to start this charity sale.”
Yuan rallied ASA to set up a tent at the Cache Valley Gardeners' Market and sell clay potteries, drawings and other crafts from LHS art classes. Most of the items were from ASA members, but other students donated projects to be sold as well. One man purchased five pots while a woman donated $50 after seeing the ASA update online.
The funds raised will be donated to Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Kamrimi, who is currently documenting the struggles of women living in Afghanistan.
“By bringing awareness to this situation, hopefully we can get more people involved to give aid to those in the Middle East,” Yuan said.
As of 2019, women made up 21.76% of the Afghan workforce. With the recent fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban, those numbers are expected to decrease. Women have been barred from working or attending school under Taliban control after spending the past 20 years fighting for basic rights.
"We are certainly proud of Camie and all of her efforts to make a difference in her local community as well as the world community," said Shana Longhurst, district communications specialist. "She is a motivated young woman and we are so grateful that she is making a positive difference."
In addition to this project, ASA has raised over $1,000 worth of masks, hand sanitizer and other COVID-relief items for the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection and the Logan Food Pantry.
ASA currently has around 15 dedicated members, and Yuan hopes the association will continue to be strong after she leaves.
“We want to tell students that this Asian community exists here at Logan High School. We’re here and we’re proud of ourselves,” Yuan said.