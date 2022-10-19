For the past several years, some students at Bear River High School have been showing up before regular hours at Pete Watkins’ classroom, where they learn skills that will set them up for successful, well-paying careers almost as soon as they walk across the graduation stage.
Among several other subjects he teaches, Watkins oversees the school’s automated manufacturing program, which prepares students to run the high-tech equipment that drives the modern-day manufacturing sector.
On weekdays at 7 a.m., he and more than a dozen students gather in the upstairs room. Cameras are set up to connect them remotely with instructors at Bridgerland Technical College, which has the some of the latest and greatest robotics equipment — the same equipment used every day at some of Box Elder County’s largest employers.
Students in Watkins’ class use specialized software to learn how to program the equipment virtually, and while that is an important part of the curriculum, the students also need time in a room with the actual robots. For that part of their training, up until now they’ve had to travel to the BTECH campus. But a new addition to the school, made possible by a grant from the tech college, means students can now complete more of their work without having to make the trip to Logan.
Representatives from BRHS, BTECH and Box Elder School District gathered earlier this month at the high school to introduce the school’s newest high-tech addition, a FANUC 6-axis robotic arm identical to a model currently widespread use at major local manufacturers like Autoliv.
Set up on a table in the commons area during lunch hour, the robot showed off some of its capabilities while moving and stacking small blocks in a precise configuration while Matt Fuller, head of the automated manufacturing department at BTECH and Eric Schiess, a BTECH instructor based in Brigham City, talked to students about the benefits the program offers.
“There are several thousand of these robots in operation in the Bear River region right now,” Fuller said. “With the number of people retiring right now, the opportunity for anybody who wants to get into this field, especially the high school students that are graduating, they’re becoming key people very, very quickly because they have the skill sets and they can adapt as technology is changing.”
BTECH has had a working relationship with the high school for years and had already provided some equipment to the high school, “but nothing this advanced or expensive,” Fuller said.
“Before, about the only thing we could do here is some simulation, but now they actually get on the real thing, and we really believe in doing things for real — not just talking about it,” he said.
In a local economy that relies heavily on the manufacturing sector, Fuller says it’s a no-brainer to improve access to hands-on training that equips students to walk out the door of the high school and through the doors of local employers, ready to jump in with both feet.
He said manufacturing accounted for more than $1.4 billion in wages last year in the Bear River region encompassing Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties, which “far surpasses any other industry sector” in the region. That total payroll figure grew 42% in 2021 alone while total manufacturing employment rose 11%, “so a lot of people got some big raises,” he said.
Alison Williams, director of career and technical education for the Box Elder School District and the point person working to bring the $45,000 robot to BRHS as well as one at Box Elder High, said the collaborative effort with BTECH helps accomplish the school district’s goal of providing education that is relevant to employers today.
“Twenty-five percent of the jobs in Box Elder County are in manufacturing,” Williams said. When students complete their training in the program, “they can get a job and then most of the companies around here will pay for the rest of their education, so they graduate totally debt free.”
To earn a certificate in automated manufacturing from BTECH, students must complete 900 hours of instruction. Students who take advantage of the free classes while still in high school can complete a large portion of that before graduation, “then when they come to us full time, they’ll be here (at BTECH) only four or five months and they’ll be done,” Fuller said. “As soon as they graduate it’s not free anymore, but even after they graduate it’s very inexpensive.”
The certificate costs around $3,000 at BTECH, compared with around $10,000 to complete the same course of training at Utah State University, and Fuller said everyone who completes it is basically guaranteed a good-paying job.
“We currently have 100% placement from our program, meaning every kid who completes this is going to get a job,” he said. “We’re going to increase their value substantially right out of the gate.”
Students who get involved in the program aren’t limiting themselves to a lifetime career of mass production, either. Many will continue on to USU or other institutions to earn a bachelor’s degree or higher and, as Williams noted, many employers will cover their tuition while they work.
For those who decide not to move on to the university level, the program also gives them the credentials to expand into other fields of employment.
“One of the most important things I try to tell them is that this doesn’t apply just to manufacturing,” Fuller said. “This applies in agriculture, in electrical skills, motor controls, PLC (programmable logic control) programming, pneumatics, hydraulics and more.”
Schiess, the instructor at BTECH’s Brigham City lab, said students who go through the program often go on to key positions at the companies they join, earning wages well above average while specializing in the areas of expertise they enjoy most, and having the new robot in the high school will help accelerate that process.
“They get that connection of actually doing it, and that’s the big tie of getting these into the schools,” he said. “This will open up doors that we’ve never even had before.”
Porter Woolley, a senior at BRHS who has been in the program for three years and has been making regular trips to BTECH in Logan this year, said he’s excited to get more hands-on training without having to make the journey over the hill.
“You’re not gonna learn from a computer or somebody telling you what to do,” Woolley said. “You’re gonna learn while doing it yourself.”
With manufacturing employers being so critical to the local economy, Fuller said it only makes sense for collaborative efforts like those between BTECH and local school districts to focus on meeting the needs of those employers.
“Hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent right now among our employers in northern Utah alone, automating systems as fast as they can,” he said. “We just need to make sure they’ve got the people they need to make these systems run.”
For more information about the BTECH automated manufacturing program, visit
https://btech.edu/certificate/automated-manufacturing/ or contact Matt Fuller directly at (435) 750-3275 or mfuller@btech.edu
