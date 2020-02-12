One of Utah State University’s oldest and most popular traditions is now accessible to more people than ever.
Tthe USU Student Alumni Association recently received enough funding for a wheelchair accessibility ramp for True Aggie Nights, when students kiss atop a four-sided concrete Block A. The ramp was used for the first time at True Aggie Night on Saturday.
The structure of the Block A has made it difficult or impossible for some students to participate in the True Aggie Night tradition. Because of this, the Student Alumni Association has gathered funds to develop and implement an ADA-compliant temporary ramp system.
The ramp will be set up and taken down every True Aggie Night, so it will not change the structure of the Block A in any way.
The ramp system may also be used to make other school events like the Aggie Showcase, Pobev and Mr. and Miss USU more inclusive as well. During graduation the ramp could be used so that all Aggies could take pictures on top of the Block A.