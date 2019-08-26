The Norah Eccles Harrison Museum of Art will host KUED’s monthly “Book Club in a Box” from September to April this year.
The book for the Sept. 19 meeting is “The Invention of Wings” by Sue Monk Kidd, and the KUED documentary is on Utah's Martha Hughes Cannon, the first female state senator. The group discussion will be led by Ann Austin, a Utah State University professor, and Nancy Green, a KUED producer.
To RSVP or for more information, contact Teri Guy, (435)797-7239 or teri.guy@usu.edu. This box is a collaborative project between KUED and Better Days 2020.
The first event is from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19, at NEHMA, 650 N. 1100 East, Logan.