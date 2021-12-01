A book co-written by a USU professor chronicling the history of wolves in Yellowstone has earned a year-end award from The Wildlife Society.
"Yellowstone Wolves: Science and Discovery in the World’s First National Park," co-edited by Dan MacNulty, recently earned The Wildlife Society’s 2021 Publication Award for Best Edited Book. MacNulty is an associate professor in Utah State University's department of wildland resources and has extensive firsthand experience with the project reintroducing wolves to Yellowstone.
“The book is written in a way that is accessible to non-scientists,” MacNulty stated in a USU media release. “Much of the Yellowstone Wolf Project was financed by taxpayer money and we want to make the public aware of what came of that investment.”
The project started in 1995, aiming to reintroduce wolves to the area after early 20th-century U.S. policy attempted to eradicate them in the lower 48 states.
"Yellowstone Wolves" is a collaborative account of the reintroduction project from many of the people involved. The book is comprised of 19 chapters with material from 74 authors.
MacNulty has been active in wolf research from the beginning of his career, focusing on behavioral data from wolves in his grad-school years.
“We spent hours sitting in the snow, peering through spotting scopes, watching wolves hunt, feed, play, mate, and spar with rival packs,” MacNulty said. "Now I support USU graduate students in their own research related to Yellowstone wolves. Much of the book is based on our research, including three chapters co-authored by four of my graduate students.”
The book dispels some of the myths surrounding wolves and the controversy surrounding their reintroduction. Some critics feared after reintroduction that reproduction without limits would lead to an out-of-control wolf population — but that's not how it played out.
“Wolf numbers leveled off in part because more wolves led to more conflict between packs which increased wolf mortality and in turn decreased population growth,” MacNulty said. “The number one source of mortality for a wolf in Yellowstone is another wolf, typically one from a rival pack.”
Other myths, such as critics' idea that wolves would decimate Yellowstone's elk population, didn't pan out. On the other hand, the reintroduction didn't greatly benefit aspen colonies, which are dwindling as foraging deer eat new saplings.
"Yellowstone Wolves" is an effort to cut through misperceptions and lay out facts and takeaways from the project, as well as the history of grey wolves in the region.
"Yellowstone Wolves: Science and Discovery in the World's Fist National Park" is available through The University of Chicago Press.