Bridgerland Technical College held its groundbreaking for the Frederick Quinney Lawson Health Sciences Building on Wednesday, March 16. The building will host a number of health programs including registered nursing, practical nursing, medical and dental assisting.
"It’s an exciting time here at Bridgerland Technical College,” said Brian McBeth, Layton Construction Company Construction Manager for the project. “Excavation will be starting soon, footings, foundation and structural steel will then follow.”
McBeth explained the building's location and design will allow students to take advantage of Cache Valley's surrounding mountain views, while the interior was designed for an open display of each program. He said many hours of preparation, meetings, emails and texts allowed the project to happen.
“A lot of effort has gone into getting to this day. Through all of this though, we’ve had a great experience collaborating as a team,” he said.
Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan, helped to secure funding for the project during the 2021 legislative session. He gave credit to his predecessor, Sen. Lyle Hillyard, for his work in obtaining funding, and stressed the importance of technical education in the current economy.
“(BTECH) is not a diamond in the rough anymore. It’s a diamond,” Wilson said, “and we are so lucky to have this institution here in Cache County.”
Brandon McBride, Logan Regional Hospital CEO, said the building would help expand enrollment and bring more healthcare workers to the workforce, which is currently experiencing a shortage.
“I am very thankful that BTECH is able to expand their programs and supply additional healthcare workers to our industry. Because of the strong relationship … we can provide exceptional patient care,” he said, adding that BTECH's practical nursing program was ranked second in the nation in 2021.
Among the speakers was also BTECH President K. Chad Campbell, who thanked the nearly two dozen donors for making the project a reality. He also thanked the legislators, architects and contractors who have participated as well.
"Why we are here today is to remember the students — past, present and future,” Campbell said. "They are the reason we exist and we’re here to focus on their needs.”
The health sciences building is expected to open in the fall of 2023.