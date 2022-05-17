The new well house built on Canyon Road in Logan will feature a stone exterior thanks to donations made by Crockett Avenue residents Bruce Bugbee and his wife, Diana West.
Mayor Holly Daines said the original budget and plan for the new building would be similar to the well house at 600 E. and 700 North, which has a standard brick exterior.
In the early phases of construction, Bugbee approached Daines and Logan's public works director, Paul Lindhardt, to inquire about the plans for the building. Once shown the plans, Bugbee offered to pay the difference to update the brick to stone.
“We talked about how we could make the whole building nice,” Bugbee said. “We ended up deciding that stone upgrade would be a really nice thing for it.”
The intersection of Canyon Road and Crockett Avenue is a busy place that really sticks out, according to Bugbee, and he felt stone would be more attractive for the area. This isn’t the first time Bugbee has gone out of his way to enhance his neighborhood.
Bugbee and West grow a themed garden in their yard every year, making their home a local landmark. The garden grown in 2021 was a tribute to the children's book Charlotte's Web.
“I’m big on making the city a nicer place to live,” Bugbee said, “in many little ways.”
After Lindhardt got a bid to make the change, Bugbee and West donated $17,000 to cover the difference. The construction of the well house is coming along great, Lindhardt said, and is estimated to be completed before the summer water season in mid-June.
Daines said this tribute is something everyone will enjoy as they drive along Canyon Road. When the building is complete, a plaque will be placed on it in gratitude to Bugbee and West.
“It’s a nice example of someone giving back to their community,” Daines said.