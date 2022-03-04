The Cache County School Board had a discussion at their bi-monthly meeting on Thursday about the potential decrease of student fees based on bills before the Utah Legislature.
House Bill 211, which most recently circled back through the Senate as of 11 a.m. on Friday, prescribes fee amounts for local education agencies, prohibits charging students a "general fee," as well as other amendments and proscriptions.
Deputy superintendent for the Cache County School District, Mike Liechty, presented the proposed changes to the school board, which included changes to waivable fees and the removal of certain fees altogether.
“This is a moving target and we’re still waiting to see what the legislature’s going to do with this House Bill 211," Liechty told the council. "We’ll move ahead as if nothing is changing and then we’ll update if needed."
The bill states school districts can no longer charge a fee for Canvas, an educational management system used by the district. According to district spokesperson Tim Smith, the state of Utah would cover Canvas fees going forward.
Remediation programs would also have their fees changed from non-waivable to waivable. In addition, Liechty proposed an increase in fees for ceramics classes as the price of clay had reportedly quadrupled.
District Board President Teri Rhodes mentioned the state of Utah would provide $24 million in funding to schools to make up for the changes in fees.
There’s no money attached to (the bill),” she said. “That won’t cover the whole state.”
Liechty agreed.
“It is going to be a substantial cost to the state if they (pass the bill),” he said.
Superintendent Steve Norton expressed his gratitude for the legislators, saying many senators and representatives had the best interest of public education in mind during the legislative session.
“I would like to praise and give credit to the legislature," Norton said. "They’ve had some really interesting bills that were introduced this year and many of them were not good for kids and detrimental to what we’re trying to do in public education."
He added when the district came to legislators with concerns, everyone was always willing to listen.
“They’ve done a marvelous job of separating the things that are critical from things we shouldn’t be passing legislation about,” he said.