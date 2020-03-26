With its school buses no longer shuttling kids to and from school due to the coronavirus, Cache County School District is settling into a new use for them — delivering free breakfast and lunch to students of all ages.
The school district’s grab-and-go meal delivery program began on Monday, and according to a statement released by Cache County School District, the program will provide free meals for all children ages 0-18, not just those who qualify for its free or reduced lunch program.
“Just because school is out doesn’t mean that there isn’t still a need in the community,” said Kurt Jenkins, the director of student services for Cache County School District. “Parents might be struggling economically right now … and this should be the last worry that they have on their minds.”
“That’s our business, we feed kids,” said Susan Wallentine, the Cache County School District child nutrition coordinator.
Bus drivers are driving their typical p.m. elementary routes everyday beginning at 11:30 a.m. to deliver lunches.
“There are no specific times when buses will arrive at a stop,” the statement read. How many people are at each stop along the way will alter when a bus reaches a particular stop, so "follow your best judgment.”
The meals delivered include both lunch for that same day, and breakfast for the next day.
Meals are also served at all 25 Cache County School District school sites from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for those in walk zones. Food cannot be eaten on campus in order to respect social distancing, it must be taken home.
Also in the interest of social distancing, the school district has asked that families limit the number of members that go to pick up food. Children do not need to be present at food pickup.
Meals for both secondary and elementary school students will be delivered at elementary school bus stops only, and parents with children at more than one school can pick up their children’s lunches at whichever stop is most convenient for them.
Neighborhood bus routes can be found at http://transdata.ccsdut.org/smap.html.
There will not be any grab-and-go meals provided during spring break, from April 1-6.
“The district office and all schools will be closed” during that time as well, Cache County School District states. “We suggest homeschooling closes, as well. We all need a break.”
Grab-and-go meal services will resume after spring break and are expected to continue until students return to school on May 4.
“Admittedly, plans change just about as quickly as we announce them, so stay tuned for more information,” the district states. “We certainly appreciate your patience as we work through this together.”
For more information regarding grab-and-go meals and delivery, visit www.ccsdut.org/grabandgo or call the Cache County School District information hotline at (435)792-7699. The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.