The Cache County School District has decided to shorten elementary and secondary school days in order to better assist absentee students and staff.
In a letter addressed to employees and parents on Tuesday afternoon, absentee rates were listed as 9-17% for elementary schools and 19-31% for secondary schools.
Schools' start and end times will be adjusted to the following starting Jan. 31:
— Morning kindergarten and preschool: 9:05 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.
— Afternoon kindergarten and preschool: 12:05 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.
— Elementary schools: 9:05 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
— Middle and high school: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
School district spokesperson Tim Smith, who sent the letter, informed parents that COVID-19, colds, flu and RSV cases have increased, which has led to more absences for the student body and staff.
“Our priority is to keep our schools open as we know that students learn better in-person than online,” he stated.
The additional time will be used for teachers to prepare and help absent students catch up on school work. The schedule changes will be updated as needed.
In addition, K-8 after-school activities will begin 45 minutes earlier and will end at the same time. Extracurricular activities will also be adjusted and all information needed will be provided via advisors and coaches.
“We recognize this will be a hardship for some families as they adjust schedules, but we hope parents will be understanding as we continue to provide the best educational experience we can for your children,” Smith wrote.