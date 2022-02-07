Data on student sexual behavior and an updated curriculum was presented to the Cache County School Board during their semimonthly meetings last Thursday.
Presented by the district's Director of Secondary Teaching and Learning, Brittany Foster, the statistics included teen birth rates, infection rates, reported child sexual abuse and pornography complainants. The data was specific to Cache, Rich and Box Elder Counties.
The current teen pregnancy rate for females ages 15-19 in Utah is 12%, while the Bear River region sits just shy of 11%. Comparatively, the countrywide average for teen pregnancy is over 17%.
Though lower than the national average, Hyrum has the highest teen pregnancy rate in the Cache County area at 17.2%. North Logan is second at 12.3% and Smithfield ranks third at 9.3%.
For diseases spread through sex, Cache County reported three cases of HIV and zero syphilis cases in 2019. Per 100,000 people, 205.7 chlamydia cases and 20.5 gonorrhea cases were also reported that year.
“Several of those rates have changed over the years but gonorrhea has had a pretty significant increase over the years,” Foster told the school board.
Gonorrhea has been the most concerning since cases have steadily increased since 2010. Cases have increased by 800%, although there was a slight dip in 2019; the rate was 89.9 cases per 100,000 persons — a 2% decrease from 2018.
After an observably steady increase over the past five years, according to Foster, 82 cases of child sexual abuse were reported in Cache County in 2020.
The last part of Foster’s report revolved around the schools' firewall ability to block pornography. The district received zero complainants from parents in 2021.
In addition, Foster also presented the updated child development curriculum to the school board that contained sex education information. Any materials must first be approved by the school curriculum committee and then shared with the school board. Parents will be informed in advance what their children will be taught and must give explicit permission.
Although Utah has specific sex education requirements, school districts have leeway when creating curriculum. The Cache County School District teaches sex education with an abstinence approach, but also teaches about contraceptives and diseases transmitted by sex.