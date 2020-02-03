Schools in Cache County will have a two-hour delay in their Monday morning start times due to snowy weather.
Monday classes in the Preston Joint School District have been cancelled.
Both Logan City School District and Cache County School District announced the delay Monday morning after a snowstorm deposited several inches in Cache Valley.
Both school districts stated that preschool and early kindergarten are cancelled. Late kindergarten will be conducted as scheduled.
Meanwhile, classes on the Logan Campus of Utah State University will continue as scheduled Monday.