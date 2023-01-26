march

Logan Education Association President Rayann Hansen (left) and Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield march on Main Street in opposition of HB215.

 Photo courtesy of Curtis Benjamin

Cache Valley educators took to Logan’s Main Street on Wednesday evening to demonstrate their opposition to HB215 — a near $42 million bill providing wage increases for public school teachers while establishing a “Utah Fits All Scholarship Program” for private schools.

“We think you can do a lot of good things with $42 million aside from giving it to … private entities,” said Curtis Benjamin, the UniServ director for Utah Education Association’s northern region, who participated in the event.


