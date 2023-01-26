Cache Valley educators took to Logan’s Main Street on Wednesday evening to demonstrate their opposition to HB215 — a near $42 million bill providing wage increases for public school teachers while establishing a “Utah Fits All Scholarship Program” for private schools.
“We think you can do a lot of good things with $42 million aside from giving it to … private entities,” said Curtis Benjamin, the UniServ director for Utah Education Association’s northern region, who participated in the event.
Shortly after the demonstration, Benjamin said he expected the bill to pass. He worried that an ebbing public school system could have broader implications for “society at large.”
“I think our democracy depends on great public schools,” Benjamin said. “We fund public schools to make sure that there's a chance for every kid, right? And if we start kind of eroding that, I worry for the future of public education.”
The event on Wednesday featured around 20 educators. Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield said the turnout included teachers from Logan’s district as well as Cache County School District.
“There were a number of teachers across the state who have felt a need to make their voices heard, because they weren't involved in the process of developing the legislation,” Schofield said, explaining the concept of a march was an impromptu alternative to teacher walkouts. “A walkout during the school day does create some challenges.”
Aside from leaving students unsupervised, Schofield said walkouts in Cache Valley have low visibility due to the geographic locations of schools. He said marching on Main Street addressed those issues.
“We appreciate the teachers who showed up and were willing to take the time to help try to raise awareness of what's going on and promote that support for public schools,” Schofield said.
Benjamin said the demonstration was intended to raise awareness not only about the content of the bill but also the way in which it was fast-tracked through the legislature.
“It’s gone very fast through the house of representatives, they suspended all the rules, and went from what would be a first reading to a third reading in one day. And passed it, basically, on the third day of the session,” Benjamin said.
Schofield described his concern with the bill’s contents this way:
“It takes public funds, and it diverts them to private schools with minimal accountability. They're allowed to be more discriminatory in terms of the students that they enroll. They're not required to provide services for students with disabilities,” he said. “And the amount of the scholarship that's projected in the bill is greater than the amount that the state gives to schools through regular public funding.”
He also voiced concern about the “hijacked” legislative process, but said he couldn’t speak for the legislature.
“I know that the effect was that the citizens of Utah did not have adequate time to understand what was being done,” Schofield said. “And the work of the legislature was not done with full transparency, which a democratically elected body is supposed to do.”
