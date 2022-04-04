Up until the last moments of his life, Fernando Lozano Zarate was known as a fighter.
The Green Canyon High School senior died in Logan Regional Hospital on Saturday just before noon, at the age of 17 years and eight months. In early January, he was told he had developed a form of leukemia that was expected to take his life in just a few weeks.
Green Canyon Principle Dave Swenson visited Fernando in his home the weeks leading up to his death. Though Fernando knew he was terminally ill, Swenson said, he showed mettle until the very end.
“He went longer than we thought, because he was a fighter,” Swenson said.
Though graduation for the class of 2022 isn’t until the end of May, Fernando was able to receive his diploma in February after the school hosted an early ceremony. Fernando’s mother noted at the graduation that even when he knew his illness was terminal, he worked hard to graduate and always requested his missed homework be sent to him at the hospital.
Swenson said the graduation was something special for Fernando and his family, as well as the students, faculty and staff at Green Canyon. He was happy they were able to hold it while Fernando was still well enough to be up and walking.
Since Fernando’s passing, Green Canyon faculty have been sending emails to Swenson in response.
“This has really put things in a new perspective of what’s really important in life,” Swenson said.
Funeral service plans for Fernando are currently pending.