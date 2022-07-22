Due to a security measure put into place this summer, those entering Cache County School District elementary schools next school year will experience a longer, more cautious process than simply pulling a knob and walking inside.
In a regular CCSD board meeting Wednesday, Public Information Officer Tim Smith discussed the enactment of the plan to install an intercom access system in all 17 district elementary schools during a building task force update.
According to Smith, individuals who approach an elementary school will press a button and a camera will provide live footage of them to a school secretary. The person attempting to enter the school will then identify themselves to the secretary, who can push a button to unlock the door and allow entry.
“It’s just a barrier to provide another layer of security,” Smith said. “Our elementary kids are our most vulnerable population.”
Smith said the installations will cost a combined $83,000.
Another safety concern identified in the presentation was access control — a problem Smith said has been addressed in the district’s newer buildings as well as Sky View and Mountain Crest high schools.
The buildings have a system where every door in the school can be opened or closed through controls in the front office.
The system allows doors to be opened and closed according to a predetermined schedule and creates the means for a school to quickly close every entrance.
“The principal can also swipe,” Smith said, “and lock down every door in the school.”
Smith said all the systems follow guidance from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office to hinder the potential of one determined to hurt people.
“All of these measures are a level of that,” Smith said. “If we can lock doors, control paths, control access to schools, we can impede their ability to do that.”
Smith said he and a colleague are planning on meeting with the sheriff’s office next week to consider how school security can further be increased.