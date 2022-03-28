The Utah State University Permaculture Initiative is hosting a community seed swap on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be hosted on the second floor of Stacked Pancakes, located at 31 North Main Street in Logan.
Those interested in making connections and finding out what people are growing in Cache Valley are encouraged to attend. Folks can bring labeled seeds, cuttings or starts to trade with other local growers in valley.
Remington Masten, an assistant with USU’s Permaculture Initiative, planned the event as an educational introduction to permaculture practices.
“Gardening season is coming up,” Masten said. “This is a great opportunity for community members to come together and figure out what their neighbors are growing in their gardens.”
According to the USU Permaculture Initiative website, permaculture is defined as “a design process mimicking the diversity, functionality and resilience of natural ecosystems.”
“In Utah’s dry climate, wise water use, soil care, reversing the effects of deforestation, increasing food security and adapting to and mitigating projected impacts of climate change are emphasized,” according to the site.
The USU Permaculture Initiative has been functioning through the USU Extension Sustainability since 2013.