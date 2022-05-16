Eric Bingham of Mount Logan Middle School was taken by surprise when he was asked to pause a test and come out into the hallway where he was greeted by the cheers of his students.
Bingham, who teaches seventh and eighth grade science, was awarded the 2022 Logan City School Teacher of the Year award on May 10. Having worked for the district for the past 14 years, Bingham is considered a valued teacher in the district and at Mount Logan.
Upon receiving his award, Bingham was also presented with a free one-year lease on a car from Murdock Auto Group. While winning the award brought excitement, Bingham said the gift from Murdock brought solace.
“Me and my family were hit by a drunk driver on Sunday and our van was ruined,” Bingham said. “And then all of the sudden there is this man standing in front of me saying I have a free lease on a car.”
Bingham said he had been stressing about his vehicle all day before he received his award.
“I finally felt extreme relief,” he said. “I knew everything would be okay.”
Every year, each school in the district picks a teacher to be honored and the district picks the winner of the award from the nominated teachers. At the end of each school year, a committee reviews the nominations and, based on a rubric, chooses one teacher of the year.
Shana Longhurst, the communication specialist for the district, said that Bingham received excellent nominations from both parents and students at Mount Logan.
“We felt very comfortable and honored to celebrate him,” Longhurst said.
The assistant principal at Mount Logan, Thane Hutchinson, said Bingham is excellent at building relationships with his students and their parents, as well as his colleagues.
“He works really hard to help students really enjoy science, while learning at a high level,” Hutchinson said.
Along with being a great teacher, Hutchinson said Bingham is overall an outstanding person, as he does a lot outside of school that makes his teaching better.
“He's a beekeeper. He's a gardener. He helps and supports his wife with her pie making business,” Hutchinson said. “He's an active member in his community in Smithfield, and is just overall a great guy.”
Mount Logan Principal Paul Wagner said Bingham is the kind of teacher who will always go the extra mile for his students.
“He's been known to reach out to kids who are struggling on a personal level and visit with their parents and even meet with the kids after school to help them get caught up,” Wagner said.
Not only do kids in Bingham's class have exceptionally high scores, according to Wagner, they also enjoy and have fun in his classes — in part due to Bingham's famous storytelling abilities.
“Students will work really hard on their tests so that they can hear one of his stories,” Wagner said.
Because of the excellent relationship Bingham builds with his students, he is constantly being nominated for teacher of the month at Mount Logan, said Wagner.
“Honestly, he should be nominated for teacher of the state and national teacher of the year,” Wagner said. “He’s that caliber of a teacher.”
Audrey Nielson, one of Bingham's seventh grade students, said he “actually makes science fun.”
“He is really fun and super enthusiastic about science,” Nielson said. “His class is very entertaining.”
Another one of his students, Matthew Moore, said that Mr. Bingham's class is “one of the best.”
“He just makes the class a really happy environment,” Moore said.