A Fast Forward Charter High School student was arrested Monday afternoon after bringing a firearm to the campus, according to school and police officials.
“Other students witnessed the weapon in the student’s possession and reported it to the principal, who immediately called Logan City Police Department,” a statement on Fast Forward’s Facebook page signed by Principal Jill Lowe states. “The student was detained off campus and taken into custody.”
The student was a 16-year-old boy, according to the Logan City Police Department, and the incident is under investigation.
LCPD Chief Gary Jensen said officers were able to arrest the student off-campus as he returned from the lunch break. As of Monday evening, no further information was available about why the student brought a firearm to school or how the other student or students found out about it before reporting it to the principal, Jensen said.
During the incident, which started at about 12:30 p.m., the school was placed under lockdown as the facility was secured, according to the Fast Forward statement.
“We have arranged for extra counselors to be on campus tomorrow for any student who may be in need of support,” the post states. “We continue in our commitment to provide your students with a safe and wholesome learning environment for all students and faculty.”
Students or parents with concerns are encouraged to contact Principal Lowe or use the SafeUT app.