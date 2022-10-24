Last week, Utah State University announced a record-high first-year enrollment for its Logan, Price and Blanding campuses, as well as an overall student body increase of 1.9% over fall 2021.
The numbers came from the Utah System of Higher Education’s annual report on enrollment at institutions throughout the state, which took a headcount of students during the third week of the current fall semester.
First-year student enrollment increased by 13.3% at the Logan campus and 14.1% for the university overall. USHE data showed a general increase in such students throughout the state, but USU experienced one of the more significant jumps.
A USU release about the enrollment data also highlighted a 16.3% increase in new or transfer first-generation students. When asked if there were any direct causes of such a recent growth, USU Executive Vice President Robert Wagner said the programs likely to have influenced it have largely been in place for years. What he believes the numbers reflect is a cumulative result of increased awareness of those programs.
“Word is getting out that Utah State University is a great institution to come to, whether you're a multi-generational higher education student or whether you're a first-generation student — this is the place to go,” Wagner said.
Specific targeting of “underserved” demographics in Utah has also helped, he said.
"We're being very deliberate in our recruiting,” Wagner said, adding the university has made efforts to reach out to would-be first-generation students at events throughout the state.
Wagner pointed to the Utah State Promise scholarship and introductory resources like Aggie First Scholars as major factors in enrollment increases.
The former benefits incoming students receiving a Pell Grant that does not entirely cover tuition, paying the remaining total after all other aid and scholarships have been applied. The scholarship is renewable for four years.
“I think a good example of a correlation — and causation — would be our Utah State Promise Program,” Wagner said. “Data shows across the country that institutions that have programs like that do see an increase in first-generation students, as well as some underserved and low-income student populations.”
Beyond financial aid, Wagner said the university has a number of programs for incoming students.
“Whether it's our first year Connections program or it's our first-generation student program called Aggie First Scholars, these are peer mentoring and faculty-student mentoring programs that are organized with a goal to help onboard students and meet them where they're at,” he said.
Likely connected to the record number of first-year students on USU’s campuses was the similarly record-breaking number of first-year students participating in the Connections program, a brief campus-introduction course aiming to ease “the transition to campus life,” per the university’s release.
Many universities throughout the state saw growth in enrollment between 2021 and 2022. Enrollment at University of Utah grew by 0.79%, Utah Valley University by 4.45%, Utah Tech University by 2.36% and Weber State University by 0.57%.
Southern Utah University reported the largest overall percent enrollment increase at 5.28%, which the school credited to a growth in online enrollment.
Salt Lake Community College, Snow College and Brigham Young University all saw slight decreases in overall enrollment.
Mirroring the record number of first-year students at USU is a recent trend of an overall younger student body. According to USHE data, from 2017 to 2022 the percentage of students 25 and older fell from 25.39% to 21.59%, while students under 17 grew from 9.97% to 12.19%. The 18 to 24 age range remained fairly steady during that time, but did increase slightly from 64.63% to 66.23%.
Graduate students at the Logan campus also decreased from 2021, though the release said that number had grown at other campuses throughout the state.
