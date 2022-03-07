Utah State University will be implementing its first gender-inclusive on-campus housing this coming fall semester at apartments located in the Student Living Center.
This new option will provide a variety of students with housing that they can feel comfortable in, according to USU's Gender and Sexuality Coordinator Erika Lindstrom. Transgender, gender non-conforming students, and students who would feel more comfortable with a roommate of the opposite sex or gender are a few examples of students who can benefit.
“There's definitely a need in our campus community as a whole for gender-inclusive housing,” Lindstrom said. “And it is for anyone that wants to go there. We're not here to police bodies or anything else like that. It's just a space that's welcoming and inclusive. Cisgender, transgender, queer, non-binary — the whole spectrum and range of diversity can be in the space.”
The 2022-23 school year will be the trial period for this new addition. After a year, changes and expansions will be evaluated in order to meet meet student needs.
Lindstrom said with micro-aggressions LGBTQ+ students experience on campus, anti-trans legislative bills, and Utah having one of the highest suicide rates among those in the community, it is more important than ever to implement these intentional safe spaces.
“There are many things that we still need to do,” Lindstrom said. “But this pilot program shows that we're taking a step in the right direction.”
Any full-time, degree-seeking, undergraduate or graduate student is eligible to apply for this housing option. Only those who choose to apply for this housing will be placed in these spaces. All students who sign up have the understanding that they may be placed with a roommate with any gender or gender identity.
As marginalized students still face housing discrimination based on gender identity in Utah, Lindstrom said USU students have shown an interested in inclusive housing.
“We are trying make sure any marginalized student or any student in general has a safe place to go to and is welcomed and fully embraced,” Lindstrom said. “If they're feeling supported, they can really feel like a part of the community.”