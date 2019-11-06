The Green Canyon High School marching band will compete in its third state championship competition on Friday after an undefeated season.
The marching band will compete at the Utah Red Rocks State Marching Band Championships hosted by the Utah Music Educators Association at Dixie State University.
Green Canyon will compete in the 4A Open Class division, which also includes Tooele, Mountain Crest, Cedar Valley and Sky View high schools.
The marching band has won first place in the 4A Open Class division for the last two years, despite the fact that Green Canyon opened in August of 2017.
“It was really cool, especially our first year because it was like a brand-new school and we were like a really small band, so when we won state we were really excited,” said Britley Douglass, a senior at Green Canyon and a percussionist in the marching band.
“It’s definitely a lot of hard work,” said Evan Anderson, a sophomore at Green Canyon and a trombone player in the marching band. “But you’re around such great people. It’s just a lot of fun.”
This year’s performance has an African theme and features African drums and specially made costumes.
“It’s the most difficult thing that I’ve ever done with a band,” said Randall Beach, the director of bands at Green Canyon. “The music is hard, the drill is sophisticated, all the members do all this dance and cape work, it’s just really fun.”
On Saturday the marching band will also compete in the Bands of America Utah Regional Championship against 33 high schools from all around the Western United States.
The 10 highest-scoring bands in the preliminary round of the competition will move on to the final round, and the overall winning band will compete in the Bands of America Grand National championship held in Indiana.
“I love rehearsing with them, I love being with them, and I think they’re going to do really really well this weekend,” Beach said.