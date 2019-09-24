The North Park Police Department has announced road closures for Green Canyon High School's homecoming parade Wednesday.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. the following intersections will be temporarily closed:
• 200 South and 100 East, Hyde Park.
• 200 South and Main Street, Hyde Park.
• 200 South and 100 West, Hyde Park.
• 300 South and 100 West, Hyde Park.
• 400 South and 100 West, Hyde Park.
• 600 South and 100 West, Hyde Park.
• 3100 North and 400 East, North Logan
• 2850 North and 400 East, North Logan.
• 2700 North and 400 East, North Logan.
NPPD is advising drivers to expect delays for about 30-45 minutes. The department recommends using alternate routes to avoid additional delays.