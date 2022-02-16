Surrounded by family and friends, Green Canyon High School student Feranado Lozano Zarate received his diploma on Wednesday after the school's administration and staff hosted an early graduation for the terminally ill senior.
Fernando was diagnosed with a brain tumor his sophomore year. Despite several doctor’s visits, trips to the hospital and surgeries, Lozano continued to work hard in school. But in early January, Lozano found out he had developed a form of leukemia expected to take his life in the next few weeks.
In addition to friends, family and school staff, the Green Canyon student body joined to celebrate Lozano’s early graduation. During the event, family and administration lauded Fernando for his stellar attitude and efforts toward academic success.
“Every time Fernando got out, he would ask what kind of work he needed to get done because he had missed it from getting surgeries here at the hospital,” said Lozano’s mother, Violeta Zarate, via Spanish-to-English translation provided by Mariah Checketts. “Every day he has fought to graduate from this great school. Now we have to fight — whether it’s days, months, or weeks — we will fight until the very end of his life to do whatever is needed.”
Fernando's father, Jesus Lozano, shared his love for his son and everyone who came to the graduation. Checketts translated once more.
“Your strength and your efforts have been something that have shown everybody what we can aspire to do and something we can be proud of. You always take on everything with a smile on your face,” Jesus said.
In addition to speakers, a video was shared of faculty and friends both congratulating Fernando for his graduation as well as thanking him for his friendship. A choir performed a song chosen by Fernando, and a poem he wrote was read by secretary Wendy Balls.
“(From) day-one you exhibited a positive attitude and love for life and it shows in everything you do,” Green Canyon Principal David Swenson said in his closing remarks. “Never once in our meetings did I hear you complain or plead the victim. … You can not have connection without Fernando and that big, beautiful smile that he exhibits all the time.”
Swenson said the faculty, including himself, always applauded Fernando for his dedication to academics and shared how proud they all were. The ceremony concluded with Fernando, with his new diploma, moving his tassel to the left side.
“Today will be an exceptional day,” Fernando said.
The recorded graduation ceremony can be viewed in full here.