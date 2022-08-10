hjnstock-Your News Now

Parents of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski have been giving “Tyler Talks” since their son died by suicide in 2018. Mark and Kym Hilinski center most of their talks around the unique challenges student-athletes face, coupled with the stigma surrounding mental health as a whole.

As part of a four-month tour, the couple visited Utah State University on Monday and Tuesday. They shared stories of their son and their personal struggles following his death with both the football team and the women’s basketball team.

