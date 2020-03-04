Parents from both Bridger and Hillcrest elementary schools spoke out against a proposal to cancel one of Logan City School District’s two dual language immersion programs at an informational meeting held Wednesday.
Around 200 parents and children were in attendance at Mount Logan Middle School as Frank Schofield, the superintendent of Logan City School District, gave a powerpoint presentation on why the district is considering consolidating their two dual language immersion programs into one.
The primary reasons Schofield provided for the cutback were a lack of student retention within the dual language immersion programs, low teacher retention within the programs and high program costs.
After Schofield’s presentation, dozens of parents asked questions and gave statements during a moderated Q&A. None of the parents who spoke out were in support of consolidating the two programs into one.
“I think they should keep both, because Portuguese and Spanish … it’s not the same language,” said Gabriela Rodrigues De Castro, a parent of a student in the Portuguese dual language immersion program at Hillcrest.
“I moved to here, and I brought my 10-year-old daughter, and she was like really afraid to go to this school because she didn’t speak English. So the DLI program helps us a lot.”
De Castro’s daughter represents a number of students at both Bridger and Hillcrest who speak Portuguese and Spanish as first language and utilize the dual language immersion programs to learn English.
Multiple parents encouraged anyone who didn’t want to see either of the programs cancelled to call local and state legislators and voice their opinions.
Logan City School District’s Board of Education will be making a final decision regarding this issue at a board meeting on March 10.
According to Schofield’s presentation, the school board could come to one of four decisions:
— Transitioning to a single DLI program, housed at Hillcrest Elementary.
— Maintaining two DLI programs for students who are currently enrolled.
— Selecting Portuguese or Spanish as the ongoing target language for DLI.
— Investigating the feasibility of providing busing for DLI students.