Each spring when Logan High School graduates don caps and gowns to receive their diplomas, it’s time to light up the large letter “L” on the mountains east of town.
Thursday night the lights could be seen on the hill just before sunset, but there were gaps in the letter, making it look more like a connect-the-dots puzzle than a discernible character in the English alphabet.
By dark, the shape had filled in one light at a time and shone brightly across the city, a symbol of Grizzly pride that has been a part of Logan life for at least five decades.
Had any observers looked closely in the fading sunlight, they would have seen a human figure working its way around the the light pattern. That was long-time LHS science teacher Andrew Semadeni, who for years has fulfilled the role of replacing burned-out lightbulbs in the display. This year 12 of the 50 or so bulbs required replacement, which was no easy task considering the steepness of the terrain.
In the past, a student group called the Boys League would do the replacements with advisors’ help, then they’d all monitor the potentially hazardous display from the Deer Fence trail below until it was time to turn it off at midnight. It was always a bit of a party, including pizza, card games and sometimes a movie played off a generator-run VCR.
But that tradition has gone by the wayside, Semadeni said, leaving him the lone keeper of the “L.”
The science teacher gets some company, however, after the diplomas are all handed out. Every year a number of graduates gather under the big “L” to celebrate their life milestone, and a few hike the mountain with headlamps.
“It’s fun, but some of the girls dressed for graduation learn it’s a bad idea to go up the hill in highheels,” Semadeni said.
Neither Semadeni nor anyone in the Logan High office could say this week exactly how long the tradition has been observed, but administrative assistant Stephanie Olsen did some checking and reported that the first written reference to the lighted “L” in school history accounts came in 1971.
The letter used to be farther south on the mountain range but was moved when the school got permission to share a piece of property owned by Utah State University, which has its own hillside letter, an Aggie “A” that is illuminated on special occasions. Lights for the two letters are intermingled in the same space, but each school has a separate electrical chord that can be plugged into their own generators.
Semadeni noted his generator was running 125 watts on Thursday night, both before and after the bulb replacements.
Apparently not everyone in Cache Valley knows what the “L” stands for, as indicated by a question posed this week on the community Facebook page Cache Valley 411. Many locals were happy explain the tradition, but a few offered humorous takes on what the letter stands for.
“It tells the aliens to hang a left,” wrote one respondent.
“Lions,” wrote another. “They turn it on every time a mountain lion is spotted.”
And still another commenter sarcastically suggested the letter was from an ancient script and signaled the arrival of a new Cache Valley car wash.
The Logan High “L” is turned on three times each year: once for Homecoming, then two nights during graduation week.