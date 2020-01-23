InTech Collegiate High School is now enrolling students in grades 7-11 for the 2020-21 school year.
InTech will host an information session for interested parents and students to learn more about the school and its programs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Along with the information session, InTech is also hosting tours of the school by appointment, as well as allowing potential students to come and shadow an InTech student for a day.
The open enrollment deadline to be considered in InTech’s January enrollment lottery is Jan. 31.
Although students can still apply after Jan. 31, InTech encourages people to apply before the deadline so that if they have to use a lottery, they have the best chance of getting in.