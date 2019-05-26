David R. Woolstenhulme was recently appointed to interim commissioner of higher education in Utah. His previous role of as vice president of statewide campus being vacated has necessitated additional administrative changes at USU.
Woolstenhulme plans to return to his position at Utah State once a permanent replacement for retiring Commissioner David L. Buhler is found. Meanwhile, Larry H. Smith, current interim vice president of research, will step into Woolstenhulme’s role.
Smith’s position in the Office of Research will be filled by Lisa M. Berreau, who has been serving as the associate vice president of research since July 2018.