James Mattis, Former U.S. secretary of defense and retired four-star Marine Corps general, will speak at a Utah State University convocation on Jan. 21.
Mattis’ speech is entitled “U.S. Leadership on the World Stage: Getting it Right, and Healing Rifts at Home.”
The event is open to the public and will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Evan N. Stephenson Ballroom at the Taggart Student Center. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and tickets will not be required.
Mattis served as President Donald Trump's secretary of defense since January 2017. Mattis announced his departure from the cabinet in late 2018, only months after the U.S. abruptly withdrew its troops supporting Kurdish forces in Syria. In his resignation letter, Mattis wrote about his "strongly held" belief that America should respect its alliances.
"Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Mattis wrote.
Mattis, a four-star Marine Corps general, retired from a military career of more than 40 years when he stepped down from his post at the head of U.S. Central Command in 2013.
Mattis spoke at USU once before, in 2014, on the divide between the military and civilians in the U.S. He was the first speaker in a series hosted by the Center for the Study of American Constitutionalism at USU.
