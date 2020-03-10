A jury trial has been scheduled for a former Utah State football player accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Lamar Dawson, 24, will have his day in 1st District Court beginning on Aug. 19. A final pretrial conference was scheduled for July 28. Judge Thomas Willmore said though Dawson currently resides in Chicago, he will be required to appear for the conference.
Dawson was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing in December 2019. He pleaded not guilty to a single charge of first-degree rape at the hearing and, according to police testimony, has adamantly denied that he raped anyone.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Dawson was asked via text message on Valentine's Day 2019 to return a speaker to the alleged victim. The two had connected initially on a dating app, according to witness testimony, but had not been in contact for a period of time. Dawson returned the speaker to the victim’s home and then left, but continued communicating with the victim.
Police wrote that the victim told Dawson she had been drinking. After some back-and-forth via text message, Dawson was invited to “cuddle.”
“But don’t expect sex because I’m not in the right mindset to make that decision,” the victim told Dawson according to the affidavit.
According to police, the alleged victim was on a new medication that made the effects of alcohol more pronounced. Police wrote the victim recalled “various moments” of the assault, but didn’t remember how Dawson got there.
Dawson was asked by the victim via text on the following morning if they had sex, police wrote. Dawson told the victim they did not. But when questioned by police, Dawson admitted to having sex with the victim. Dawson told police the victim was “aggressive” and denied she was so drunk she didn’t know what she was doing.
Dawson said he lied because he was afraid the victim was trying to “pin” something on him, police wrote.