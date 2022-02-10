The Logan City School Board approved the purchase of an Outdoor Learning Center for the school district on Tuesday.
The property to be purchased for the project was once occupied by Utah State University's Forestry Camp in Logan Canyon. The district is prepared to enter a joint-use agreement where they will purchase a 50% share in the property, and work with Heritage Preservation Inc. to restore the existing facilities.
Superintendent Frank Schofield said he had been working on this idea for quite some time, and was very excited to introduce it to the board. The property is located close to beaver dams, hiking trails, cross country trails, and has the potential activities across all seasons.
“We believe this is an outstanding opportunity to get more of our students up into the mountains,” Schofield said. “We know we have a number of students who, even living this close to the mountains, do not get regular opportunities to be up there.”
Tony Johnson, owner of Ardent Property Management, will be working with the district in developing the property. School board president Larry Williams mentioned how Johnson's previous relationships with the forest service, and his familiarity with the property, will provide various opportunities for students.
“We've got some great resources that are already working for us,” Williams said, “and I'm excited to give them the opportunity to move forward with it. We’ve got some great expertise.”
School board Vice President Frank Stewart said this purchase will be made possible through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds; in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government offered these funds to help schools reopen and operate safety.
“This is not interrupting the financial security in any way or the frugality of our district,” Stewart said.
Williams mentioned that the “planets aligned” with this plan. Many teachers in the district have reached out to both Schofield and Williams expressing their interest in helping with the outdoor curriculum.
“We’ve got great teachers and staff, so I have no doubt that we’ll build programming and content that will be very beneficial,” Williams said.
Board member Ann Geary mentioned the challenges students have faced throughout the pandemic. She said it was a great, tactile approach to teaching children.
“We know that one of the best ways to help students understand other people is to introduce them to other people,” Geary said. “One of the best ways for them to understand science, to understand vocabulary, is to see it, to experience it, to read it.”
The board went on to discuss necessary planning that needed to happen before breaking ground on the project.
“This is exciting,” Schofield said. “This is going to be so fun to work on.”