Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Logan City School District was able to waive student lunch fees, but because of guidance given by the Utah State Department of Agriculture, these fees will return for the 2022-23 school year with an increase of 10 cents.
Many school lunch programs throughout the nation have been on a federal waiver. Due to this, in recent years, the district has been able to offer a free lunch for all students regardless of their income status — something that will come to an end this school year if the USDA does not renew these waivers.
The fees will also come with a 10-cent increase — raising the previous fee of $1.95 to $2.05 per lunch for elementary students, and $2.30 to $2.40 for junior high and high school students.
“Food and supplies [prices] have gone up substantially,” said Paul Guymon, the child nutrition coordinator with the Logan school district, “anywhere in the market from 20 to 70%.”
Guymon also mentioned that it has been harder to get the supplies needed for a regular school lunch as the number of products provided by manufacturers has waned.
Since the the waiver lunch fees, Guymon said there has been a 5-10% increase in students who ate school lunch — something that has been very beneficial to many students.
“It’s sad that we can’t provide free lunch permanently,” Board Member Kristie Cooley said. “Hopefully, with some positive thoughts, maybe they’ll change their mind and offer that again.”
Students of lower-income families will need to apply for free reduced lunch for the 2022-23 school year, as they did prior to the pandemic.
“We will still continue to offer free breakfast for all of our students,” Guymon said.