Lewiston Elementary School was recently recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in achievement gaps in student subgroups.
Out of the 325 schools recognized by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, three were in Utah: Lewiston, Emerson Elementary School and Judge Memorial Catholic High School in Salt Lake City.
“Lewiston Elementary is an amazing school family,” said Leslie Burt, principal at Lewiston. “Together we can and do make a difference each day in the lives of our students.”
Lewiston Elementary serves over 500 students in grades K-6. The school’s mission statement is to “provide each student with the opportunity to achieve their potential and be successful in every aspect of their lives.”
Burt stated that she is “honored” to have Lewiston recognized for the “collaborative efforts of all of the students, parents, teachers and staff.”
Lewiston is the second Cache County school to be awarded the National Blue Ribbon Schools Award. Lincoln Elementary received the award in 2014.
Schools are recognized in one of two performance categories: exemplary high performing schools, measured by state assessment or nationwide tests; and exemplary achievement gap-closing schools, measured by scores between a school’s student groups and all students.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
Over the past 39 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools
Up to 420 schools can be nominated each year from schools all over the country and territories. Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.