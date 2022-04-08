Lewiston Elementary School teacher Meaghan Porritt is one of seven educators who received the 2022 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award.
Each year, the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and Farm Credit give this award to teachers who they believe use creative ways to teach agricultural subjects.
“National Agriculture in the Classroom and its state and territory program leaders are honored to recognize and celebrate these talented teachers for the innovative ways in which they use agricultural themes to teach core curriculum concepts,” said Denise Stewardson, the president of NAITCO and associate professor at Utah State University, in a news release. “Their efforts are critical in cultivating an understanding of and appreciation for agriculture in this generation of students.”
Porritt was given the award for involving hydroponics, aquaponics, embryology, comparisons of plant science methods, and agricultural trivia in her teaching.
Growing up in Malad, Idaho, Porritt said she was involved in agriculture throughout her childhood. Teaching in Lewiston, she believes incorporating agricultural topics in her lessons engages her students.
“It’s something they can really connect to and relate to,” Porritt said. “It makes it more hands-on and less lecturing, which is always so exciting.”
Chance Earl, a student in Porritt’s fourth-grade class, said he has enjoyed his teacher's agricultural projects.
“It’s really fun. We do a lot of fun activities,” Chance said. “My favorite part was probably the fish that we did — the aquaponics.”
Kirstan Earl, Chance’s parent, appreciates that students in Porritt’s class are learning about food production.
“I just really love that she’s teaching our kids about agriculture and about where their food comes from,” Kristan said. “Even though Lewiston is a more rural community than some of the other communities in our valley, more and more kids aren’t connected to a farm or to food production, and so I really appreciate that she’s teaching them that aspect of life.”
Marci Buttars, who also has a child in the class, said Porritt actively involves parents in their child's learning — something she appreciates.
“She’s helped us a lot, just helped us to know the things that we need to work on more, so that he’s getting the instruction at school, but then we can reinforce it when he gets home. And that’s been everything for us,” Buttars said. “She just genuinely wants to help.”
Chaz Buttars, Marci’s child, said he too has enjoyed being in Porritt’s class.
“She’s just so patient,” Chaz said.
Holly Hansen, another fourth-grade teacher at Lewiston Elementary School, said Porritt’s agricultural activities have influenced teachers as well. Case in point, Hansen said she recently started implementing some of the Porritt's projects.
“She researches a lot and finds fun, engaging, interesting agriculture activities that fit our science curriculum,” Hansen said. “She is just a really fantastic teacher.”
Though many of Porritt’s in-class agricultural activities are paid for by grants she has received, Porritt indicated she has paid some expenses out of pocket. She encouraged educators to apply for grants and to ask parents for help. Porritt offered her assistance to teachers wanting to implement similar programs in their classrooms, but may want some help getting started. She can be reached via email at meaghan.porritt@ccsdut.org.
Porritt, along with the other recipients, is to be honored at the 2022 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference June 28-July 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York.