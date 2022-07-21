Logan High School students Madeline Kliner, Morgan Chase, Abby VonNiederhausern, Jace Boyd and Jadalyn Jensen competed in the Health Occupations Students of America’s Future Health Professionals Leadership conference in Nashville, Tennessee last month. The first four students took fourth in a group HOSA event while Jensen took twelfth in her individual event.
For the group event, the students chose to create a public service announcement for an organization called “Be The Match” — a national bone marrow donation program.
The program was very familiar to group member Chase as her brother, Logan, received a successful bone marrow transplant in 2017 and just recently had his five-year, cancer-free anniversary.
“I knew we wanted my brother to be a big part of it,” Chase said. “I really wanted to include him as much as we could in this video to show how important it is to donate and how it can and does save so many people’s lives every year.”
For the competition, the group submitted a reworked version of their video and had to give a four-minute speech detailing their creative process and their inspiration.
The students, however, nearly missed out on being able to go to the competition altogether — a result of a misunderstanding about the submission deadline for their video.
“There were two deadlines and we missed the first one,” said VonNeiderhausern.
“Our adviser really freaked us out because he was like, ‘You guys aren’t going to be able to go to Nationals because you missed this date,’” Boyd said.
Once the group found out their video submission was on time and accepted, they moved on to the next step of the process.
“After we submitted it we had to write a four-minute speech about what inspired us and where we showed it,” Kliner said.
The students split the speech into four parts with Chase telling her brother’s story, Boyd going over the creative process, Kliner explaining how the public responded, and VonNeiderhausern telling of where the video was shown.
The competition process was rather quick according to the group, though they agreed they must have left a significant impression.
“We just gave our speech and then that was it,” Boyd said. “They had a panel of people from ‘Be The Match’ there… they started crying, so that was a plus.”
Jensen also traveled with the group and competed in a medical terminology spelling bee. Though technically finishing in twelfth place, Jensen was tied with the seventh-place student. She was unavailable to comment for this story.
When the students weren’t competing, they had time to explore Nashville. The group mentioned going on a boat tour, exploring the Grand Ole Opry, and fancy dinners.
“We had some things outside of HOSA that we kind of scheduled with our school group that we would do when none of us were competing,” Kliner said.