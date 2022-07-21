Hosa main

Madeline Kliner, Abby VonNiederhausern, Jace Boyd, and Morgan Chase pose for a photo at the HOSA Future Health Professionals Leadership conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Logan High School students Madeline Kliner, Morgan Chase, Abby VonNiederhausern, Jace Boyd and Jadalyn Jensen competed in the Health Occupations Students of America’s Future Health Professionals Leadership conference in Nashville, Tennessee last month. The first four students took fourth in a group HOSA event while Jensen took twelfth in her individual event.

For the group event, the students chose to create a public service announcement for an organization called “Be The Match” — a national bone marrow donation program.

