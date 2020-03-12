Latinx students throughout Cache Valley were awarded Leadership, Education Achievement and Prosperity Scholarships and were celebrated during the second annual LEAP Gala on Wednesday evening at USU.
Through the fundraising efforts over the past year and many donations, LEAP raised enough money to award scholarships for 53 students heading into their freshman year at USU, Bridgerland Technical College, University of Utah, Weber State College, Dixie State University and Salt Lake Community College.
“We feel that it is vital that these students are recognized, celebrated and more importantly, that their families get to be a part of that celebration,” said Chris Gonzalez, the director of the Latinx Cultural Center. The center is a co-sponsor of the LEAP organization and scholarship.
The scholarship covers whatever is left of the first year of tuition after the student has filed for financial aid.
Rigo Chaparro, a local business owner and LEAP president, approached Gonzalez a couple years ago and asked if USU and the Latinx Cultural Center could get involved with this scholarship concept.
“He took the ball and ran with it; he has made tremendous inroads with private donations,” Gonzalez said. “He has opened the eyes of local business owners to the talent and untapped potential.”
Chaparro has led the way on fundraising efforts but new to this year’s LEAP scholarship, interested parties in Preston hopped on board, including the Preston Education Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supplementing educational programs.
Doug Webb, owner of Webb Funeral Home in Preston, rounded up donations to support six students from Preston High School and Franklin County High School.
The scholarship requires that the student works through the first year of school in order to raise money for the following year and requires certain foundational classes to increase likelihood of comprehension and academic success.
“It is really significant for everyone involved,” Gonzalez said. “There are many initiatives to help students who do not have the resources or who haven’t had a chance. This is one of many but it is a great one.”
Gonzalez and Pam Allcott, the coordinator of programs for the Latinx Cultural Center, both addressed some of the challenges that face Latinx students: finances and cultural norms.
Allcott said many of the scholarship recipients are first-generation college attendees, which often creates a divide within families.
“It is a mystery for them which can make it a fearful thing,” Gonzalez said, “but at the same time, they want their children to succeed and for them to do better. There is a push/pull thing that happens.”
Some parents struggle with understanding the importance of making time for homework or can feel pressure to navigate paperwork and new systems, according to Allcott.
“This is why this scholarship is so important,” Allcott said. “It can help with some of the obstacles.”
USU President Noelle Cockett shared some tips with the scholarship recipients for their first year of college by laying out details about progression through higher education.
“One thing that evolves over time is independence,” Cockett said. “You are making the decisions, deciding which classes you want and when you want to go to them. It is increased independence, increased self-motivation, it rests with you to get assignments done."
Jenice Flores, a 2019 LEAP scholarship recipient, agreed with Cockett as she reflected on her first year at USU.
“I am grateful because this scholarship has been a gift, a gift that I knew I had to take full advantage of,” Jenice Flores said to the audience. "We are not here to just waste our time, we are here to make those who have helped us proud. We are here to make our communities proud. And we are here to make our people proud.”