With a rainstorm looming, cars lined up around down the street from Ellis Elementary School on Wednesday morning as students and parents came to pick up lunches and homework.
The grab-and-go lunch program was started in Utah school districts as a way to continue to support the students during this time of transition. Lunches can be picked up between 10-11 a.m. every weekday at each public school in Cache County School District and at each elementary in Logan City School District. Mount Logan Middle and Logan High students are welcome to pick up a lunch at the closest Logan elementary.
“This is such a helpful program,” said Katie Nielsen, the mother of three Ellis Elementary School students. “It has been a good transition so far; it kind of just feels like a long weekend. I guess we will see how it feels in a couple days from now.”
Teachers, PTA members, staff and volunteers showed up to hand out lunches and homework packets through car windows. With Wednesday being the first day this program was implemented, the schools estimated the number of lunches needed. About 20 minutes in, Ellis Elementary’s principal Doug Beach was calling in for more lunches to be delivered in order to keep up with the line of cars still streaming in.
Adams Elementary also called the district to send over more lunches around halfway through.
Catherine Ermer, a first grade teacher at Adams Elementary, helped hand out lunches and homework to her students. She said she prepared enough schoolwork for the next eight days to help the students get through next week as well.
“We wanted to make sure they have everything they need for the next little while,” Ermer said. “There are also a lot of online resources to help this transition.”
Sarah Morrill, the computer specialist at Adams, said there is a brand new YouTube channel titled “AdamsOwlsRead” that features nearly 30 videos of Adams Elementary School teachers reading books aloud. Morrill said teachers are uploading new videos every day to help supplement learning at home.
“The hardest part is that we don’t have the kids here during class time,” said Kari Sears, an Ellis kindergarten teacher. “Trying to put together work that the students could work on by themselves was an interesting thought process. Especially because we still have to have a tentative plan for classwork when they come back.”
Many of the teachers and staff said it was so good to see the students again and expressed the hope that their efforts would make the transition to learning from home easier for the students.
“Everybody has come together to help with the transition,” Sears said. “It is all about the kids and making sure that they are happy and healthy. It is not the way we wanted it to go but we are glad families are able to spend more time together.”
Mount Logan Middle and Logan High students are also able to pick up a lunch at the closest geographic school.
Information about the grab-and-go lunch program can be found at www.loganschools.org/grab-n-go-lunch-procedures.