Students awarded

Students from Thomas Edison Charter School North Campus in North Logan celebrate the end of a year-long journey with a recent awards ceremony to highlight their accomplishments.

 Photo by Adalyn Lamb and Isabel Hartung

On May 15, 34 proud sets of parents gathered with the student body at Thomas Edison Charter School North Campus in North Logan to celebrate the end of a year-long journey. An awards ceremony was held to highlight the accomplishments of a large group of students.

At the beginning of each school year, the 5th graders at TECS North strive to finish the Great American Challenge. Recently, 34 of them were honored for finishing their goal.


