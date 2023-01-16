Brii Moser, left, tattoos Jaxton Winder at Black Kat Ink last week. The Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information Office at USU is partnered with Black Kat Ink for a fundraiser, where people could get one of several select tattoo designs and proceeds were donated to the SAVVI office.
Local tattoo shop Black Kat Ink partnered with Utah State University’s Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information office last week to raise money for the office’s Survivor Fund.
“It was pretty awesome,” said Emma Adkins, local artist and owner at Black Kat Ink. “It was a cool event, you know? I was excited that people were showing up.”
According to Adkins, around 20 people received tattoos during the event on Jan. 11 and an estimated $1,200 were raised to benefit SAAVI. Adkins said all three of the shop’s artists participated in the event doing tattoos from themed, pre-made designs or "flash" drawn exclusively for the event.
“Since we were just doing like specific flash, we were like not totally sure how many people would show up,” Adkins said. “We definitely had more people than I was, like, planning on. It was awesome.”
According to Felicia Gallegos, the outreach and prevention coordinator at SAAVI, partnering with a tattoo shop for a fundraiser was a first for the USU office.
“I didn't know exactly what to expect, but it was incredibly busy,” Gallegos said. “And it was also just a really empowering space — all of us, kind of, coming together for a single cause and doing something brave and a little bit daring for some individuals.”
Gallegos said the Survivor Fund has been a part of SAAVI for the better part of two decades. The fund is available to students and employees at USU, as well as partners and dependents, covering “any type of emergency or long-term funding that a survivor might need,” Gallegos said.
“That could be anywhere from emergency housing or, like, food and clothing, or medical bills, or any type of costs associated with reporting or seeking therapy services,” Gallegos said. “It's a range of things that our fund can cover.”
Though the event is over, Gallegos said people can still donate on SAAVI’s website. Adkins said she was hopeful to make the SAAVI fundraiser an annual event on her shop’s calendar.
