Brii Moser, left, tattoos Jaxton Winder at Black Kat Ink last week. The Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information Office at USU is partnered with Black Kat Ink for a fundraiser, where people could get one of several select tattoo designs and proceeds were donated to the SAVVI office.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Local tattoo shop Black Kat Ink partnered with Utah State University’s Sexual Assault and Anti-Violence Information office last week to raise money for the office’s Survivor Fund.

“It was pretty awesome,” said Emma Adkins, local artist and owner at Black Kat Ink. “It was a cool event, you know? I was excited that people were showing up.”


