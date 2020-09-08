Schools in Logan will join Cache County in a full-day schedule, minus 45 minutes each day, starting Monday.
In the Board of Education's meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Frank Schofield recommended the move due to the low number of COVID-19 cases in the district and cited success with a similar schedule to Cache County School District with no late start on Wednesday and ending 45 minutes earlier for teachers to complete additional tasks related to online learning and being available to help students at home.
The board unanimously voted in favor of the plan.
This story will be updated.